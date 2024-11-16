Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with 'unexpected' guest at LA concert

Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera wow concertgoers with unforgettable renditions

Sabrina Carpenter treated fans to an unforgettable surprise at her Los Angeles concert.

On Friday night, November 15, Christina Aguilera made an unexpected appearance during Carpenter’s latest Short n’ Sweet tour stop.

The two iconic songstresses treated the crowd with epic renditions of Aguilera’s hits Ain’t No Other Man and What A Girl Wants.

Aguilera, 43, and the Espresso hitmaker, both sporting blonde locks styled in silky curls cascading over their shoulders, twinned in all-black outfits.

Aguilera showcased her slimmed-down frame in a busty black corset and shorts, adding thigh-high sparkly silver boots that shimmered under the stage lights.

She completed her look with a sparkling diamond necklace and chandelier earrings.

Carpenter, 25, rocked a sultry black ensemble for her part. The Please Please Please chart topper stepped out in black lace capris, Mary Jane shoes, and a glittering black robe that caught the light as she performed.

This wasn’t the first time the two stars had teamed up; earlier this year, they reunited for a special performance during the 25th anniversary celebration of Aguilera's self-titled debut album, Christina Aguilera.

In addition to this surprise duet, Carpenter is set to headline two more shows this weekend at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Saturday and Sunday.