Zac Efron's first look from upcoming thriller film 'Famous' revealed

Zac Efron delighted fans with his latest sighting during filming for his upcoming A24 thriller movie Famous in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old renowned actor was spotted at the sets of his new film on November 15, 2024.

Notably, for the role, the Baywatch actor was photographed wearing a grey suit paired with a white dress shirt and a brown patterned tie.

He was also noticed carrying a black briefcase in his hand.

Efron was also accompanied by his co-star and renowned actor, Ernie Hudson, who was seen donning a brown jacket coordinated with brown shoes.

In July, Daily Mail shared that several reports emerged about Efron's upcoming project, indicating that he has been cast in a new movie and will be collaborating with A24 once again, following his performance in The Iron Claw.

Reportedly, in September, it was announced that Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role in Bridgerton, had joined the cast of the A24 thriller titled Famous.

However, the movie will be directed by renowned filmmakers, Jodi Hills, Michael Sagol, Sam Esmail, and Chad Hamilton.

The release date for the movie has yet to be announced.