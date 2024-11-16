Anne Hathaway ticks ‘crashing’ bucket list item

Anne Hathaway's long awaited wish just got fulfilled.

OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks almost crashed Hathaway during recent game.

During the recent New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 13, OG Anunoby almost bumped with the Devil Wears Prada star as she was sitting in the front row.

Fortunately, none of them got hurt during this close call. This unscathed collision left Hathaway beaming with joy. She even shared the moment on Instagram set to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind," to thank OG for the excitement.

"I almost got crashed into last night!" she said in the video shared on Instagram, which is accompanied by the moment itself.

"I've always wanted that to happen. Thanks, OG!" In the caption, she added that it was a "bucket-list moment."

Anunoby also replied in the comments and wrote, "You're welcome."