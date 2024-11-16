Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 8': What viewers can expect?

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is slated to release on May 21, 2025

Following the release of the first look of Mission Impossible 8, one of the cast members Shea Whigham shared an early review revealing what’s in store for audience.

Shea recently appeared in an interview with Screen Rant for his forthcoming film Lake George, where he was asked to share what the cinegoers can expect from the new upcoming sequel of Mission Impossible.

However, the Joker actor said that he can’t say much about the new action flick but all he could say is that the next one is going to be ‘really really good’.

The 55-year-old star added: “I've already gotten my hand slapped for saying things that I shouldn't say, and someone on this call would be upset with me. I'll tell you this, Cruise and McQuarrie are not hyperbolic.”

“They love cinema, they're both cinephiles. This thing is so good. This next one, it's really, really good. It's because it's grounded in character, and that's what McQ knows, McQuarrie knows, so well.”

Whigham went on to say: “They give everyone a little slice, a little moment. We know that Tom is the sun, and we revolve around that, and we're happy to do that, honestly, but they always give everyone a little bit.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is bringing back Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt with his team to fight away new enemies. The new movie is set to release on May 21, 2025.