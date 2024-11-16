Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking claims about Zach Bryan after messy split

Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking claims against Zach Bryan after messy split

Brianna LaPaglia has recently made shocking claims about her ex-boyfriend, Zach Bryan, after their messy breakup.

On November 15, the 25-year-old internet personality took to her TikTok account to reveal that the Sun to Me crooner had chosen an engagement ring for her before their split.

In her post, Brianna wrote, "Fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago but of course, I denied it bc I had a bf and I was getting cheated on the whole time hahahhahaa."

Later, in response to a follower's comment, Zach’s ex-girlfriend added, "Been finding out he was cheating the whole time lol. The week he showed me my engagement ring he was DMing girls hahaha."

According to Daily Mail, Zach and Brianna parted ways in October after dating each other for a year.

Reportedly, the 28-year-old musician took to his Instagram stories to confirm his break up with his ex-girlfriend on October 22, 2024.

In his statement, the Pink Skies singer shared, "Addressing something: Brianna and [I] have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart."

Moreover, he added, "She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that, I'll always thank her."

"I've had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be," Zach concluded his post.

It is pertinent to mention that Zach and Brianna sparked romance speculation in July 2023.