Buckingham Palace makes delightful announcement about Duchess Sophie

Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie with new title

Duchess Sophie received new honour from the royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced on November 16 that the Duchess of Edinburgh becomes the new patron of the national charity for wheelchair sports.

The official Instagram page of the royal family released video clips from Sophie and Prince Edward's visit to the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The message alongside the video reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for its 80th anniversary and neighbouring @stokemandevillestadium this week, the birthplace of the Paralympics."

"The Duke, Patron of the @paralympicsgb_official, and The Duchess met staff and patients undergoing rehabilitation sessions in the Upper Limb Lab and visited @horatiosgarden, which nurtures the well-being of people after spinal injuries."

While concluding the statement, the royal family's spokesperson shared that the Duchess was also announced as the new Patron of @wheelpower_official, the national charity for wheelchair sports, "taking over from The King when he was Prince of Wales."

Sophie, previously referred to as the Firm's 'secret weapon,' represented King Charles at important events, particularly during his health issues.

The royal couple continues to make public appearances and actively contribute as members of the family.