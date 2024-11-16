Meghan Markle breaks silence over 'separation' from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has seemingly sent a strong message to her better half Prince Harry during her recent solo appearance.

On November 14, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted at the launch party of her close friend's haircare line brand, Highbrow Hippie, at the Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California.

Dressed in a stunning black dress, Meghan stepped out to support her pal and hair colourist Kadi Lee, who is the co-founder of the brand. Notably, the former working royal is one of the lead investors.

In the viral photos and videos, the Duchess can be seen in high spirits and enjoying the night in full swing.

According to People, "[Meghan] was in a joyful mood. She was dancing and celebrating with her friends."

It has been said that Meghan told the world with her new glitzy outing that she is having the best days of her life despite her professional separation from Harry.

For the unversed, the Montecito couple has reportedly decided to separate their professional paths in order to boost their careers.

Earlier, reports also claimed that Meghan has been feeling insecure from the positive portrayal of Harry's solo engagements. However, the Duchess still become the centre of scrutiny.