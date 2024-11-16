King Charles reclaims major honour from late grandfather in historic event

King Charles previously trained as a helicopter pilot

King Charles experienced a landmark moment as he returned to the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines at Lympstone in Devon.

The monarch, who ascended to the throne in September 2022, reclaimed a major honour from his grandfather after 85 years on the 360th birthday year of the Royal Marines.

On Friday, the Buckingham Palace issued a statement marking the significance of the event as highlights from day were shared in a carousel post.

“During his time at the CTCRM in Lympstone today, His Majesty presented the King’s Badge - the first time a king has presented the badge since King George VI in 1939 - and a Green Beret to the best all-round member of the King’s Squad on completion of their Commando Training,” the statement read.

“The King holds the title Captain General Royal Marines and is the Ceremonial Head of the Royal Marines, assuming the role in October 2022,” it continued.



“The position was previously held by The late Duke of Edinburgh, His Majesty’s grandfather King George VI and great grandfather King George V who, in 1918, designated that the senior training squad should be known as the King’ Squad and the best all-round recruit awarded the King’s Badge.”

The historic visit comes just a day after King Charles celebrated his 76th birthday like a “normal day” as he carried out his daily royal duties.