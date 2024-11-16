Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make first joint appearance after baby news

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their baby to be born in March

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be reunited as the couple arrived together for GQ Men of the Year event in Los Angeles.

Fox, 38, who recently announced that the couple is expecting their first child together, stayed in the car, as Kelly, 34, attended the event solo on Thursday, November 14th.

The Jennifer’s Body actress was seen waiting for beau in the car, as per fan-posted pictures.

The rapper donned a black and white polka printed two-piece suit based on a matching vest and pants, paired with a cap sleeve black buttoned down shirt that showed off his tattooed arms.

The Wild Boy singer tied a designer belt around his waist, a red bandana as a tie, and completed the look with a pair of black boots with silver details.

Kelly’s dark hair were set back leaving two thin pieces to frame his eyes.

Fox was also spotted wearing black and a full face of makeup as she waited in the back seat, with a security guard and driver in the front.

The outing comes after Fox took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy on Monday, November 11th. She posted a picture of the positive results and wrote, “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

The picture was soundtracked to Kelly’s song Last November, which was written about the miscarriage the couple previously suffered together.