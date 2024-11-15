Prince Harry steps in to 'help Meghan Markle save face' after public setback

Prince Harry could be set to make a major U-turn to help Meghan Markle "save face" after a series of public setbacks, according to a royal expert.

This move could be well-timed, as King Charles’s influential private secretary, Clive Alderton, is reportedly considering retirement—a decision that may shake up palace operations.

Alderton, known as the King’s "all-powerful private secretary and gatekeeper," has long been a pivotal figure within the royal household.

If he steps down, it could signal a significant change in palace dynamics, potentially opening the door for a fresh approach in the relationship between the Sussexes and the Firm.

The potential departure of King Charles's trusted aide, Clive Alderton, could reshape the relationship between the monarch and Prince Harry, according to royal expert Tina Brown.

This shift might open the door for a fresh approach that would allow Harry and Meghan to find a renewed role within the Royal Family.

Brown suggests that taking on a part-time royal position would be a significant U-turn for Harry, who, alongside Meghan, left his royal duties in 2020.

"If Alderton steps down, it could pave the way for more amicable negotiations," Brown noted.

"Harry might finally secure the security protection he’s been after, along with a revived version of his royal duties.”

This shift could also be a timely "face-saver" for Meghan, as she might now see that the “mundane duties of lesser royalty” could be preferable to navigating a series of high-profile rebranding challenges.