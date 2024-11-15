Kourtney Kardashian shares loved up photos to mark Travis Barker 49th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian mocked over celebrating Halloween before it's actual date

The reality Tv star, Kourtney Kardashian burst out her love for husband Travis Barker, as she showed off her and the musician's signature PDA while celebrating his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashians star shared steamy pictures for the 49-year-old, captioning, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

The First Date drummer went on thanking his partner and wrote, “My best friend, I love you. It’s you forever.”

The post included carousel of playful photos, such as: getting intimate on their private plane, holding hands, marking funny memories and playing “Heart and Soul” on the piano together.

Moreover, Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, posted a glimpse from the day, sharing the menu from her dad’s birthday sushi dinner.

This comes after, the 45-year-old faced criticism after displaying her and husband’s coordinating Halloween costumes, on social media handle.

One social media user punned that the post came too late, mentioning, “Kourtney it is November 9th lol, but yes y’all nailed the look.”

Another added, “Dude Halloween was so last week seen these pictures already get over yourself.”

On the work front, Kourtney Kardashian initiated her acting career by reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Its triumph led to the formation of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and other shows.