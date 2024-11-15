TJ. Miller hints at reuniting with Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool' sequel

Ryan Reynolds’ co-star TJ. Miller has left his fans baffled after making a shocking statement on his current relationship with his former pal.

Two years after declaring that he would never collaborate with Reynolds, Miller fueled speculation about their reunion.

During a conversation with SiriusXM's The Bonfire, the 43-year-old shared: "We talked a little while ago, He's just been such a good friend right now."

To a question about reuniting with the Free Guy star for a forthcoming Deadpool, the comedian responded as saying: "That would be incredible."

For the unknown, Miller ignited conflict with the 48-year-old, as he made terrible comments about the star, in The Adam Carolla Show.

The Silicon Valley character explained a 'weird moment' he encountered with his co-star and called him out "horrifically mean to me."

Moreover, the Gravity Falls actor extended his best wishes for the producer, but went on saying: "Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again."

"and I think it's weird that he hates me."

Later, TJ Miller clarified that he did not mean to bash the Canadian actor publicly, stating that it was "a misunderstanding," after Ryan Reynolds privately emailed him when he came across the co-star's statements.

On the work front, Miller has played supporting roles in comic films, such as: She's Out of My League, Our Idiot Brother and Office Christmas Party.