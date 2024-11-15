Liam Payne spotted with accused drug supplier in new CCTV

Liam Payne died after falling from third-floor balcony of Buenos Aires' hotel room on October 16

Liam Payne, who left fans heartbroken with his sudden demise, has been snapped having a chat with the man accused of providing him drugs in a new CCTV footage obtained by the Argentinian police.

A new video shows the For You vocalist going to the basement of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he met one of the employees.

Liam can be seen coming out from the lift, initiating a conversation with the hotel’s worker, who was accompanied by two other colleagues. The singer can be seen shaking hands before heading back to his room.

Seemingly, the clip was captured three hours before the star fell to his death.

Moreover, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office shared that one of the accused who "accompanied the artist on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death."

One of the hotel employee has been charged with "two proven supplies of cocaine to Liam Payne during the period he was at the hotel".

Furthermore, the prosecutor office also revealed that the third person is a dealer of narcotics, who has been "charged with two other clearly proven supplies at two different times on 14 October."

Liam Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of hotel room in Buenos Aires, on October 16. Following his fall, the member of One Direction suffered multiple traumas leading to an external and internal hemorrhage.