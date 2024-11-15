Jennifer Lopez appears anxious during latest outing amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez appears anxious as she checks her phone amid split with Ben Affleck

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez sparked curiosity after getting snapped in a tensed mood during a late night outing in Los Angeles.

The onlookers caught a sight of Ben Affleck's estranged wife, glancing at her phone anxiously, as the 55-year-old's facial expressions revealed the star's stress.

Moreover, the On My Way vocalist was seen dressed up casually with her blond locks tied up in a messy pony tail.

This comes after Lopez returned to home from Saudia Arabia, where she performed at a glamorous Elie Saab event in Riyadh.

J.Lo stunned the audiences with her sizzling catwalk and didn’t fail to mesmerize with her eight-minute-long theatrical performance.

She stole the show through singing the classic hits, On the Floor, Let’s Get Loud and Waiting for Tonight.

For the unknown, Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, mentioning irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage.

The vocalist marked her first meeting with the Gone Girl star on the set of Gigli, in December 2001.