SZA confesses regret over 'stupid' plastic surgery: 'I'm so mad I did that'

SZA had major buyer’s remorse after undergoing surgery to alter her body.
In a candid interview with British Vogue for their December issue published November 14, the Grammy-winning singer confessed her regret over her Brazilian butt lift, calling the procedure “stupid” and “unnecessary.”
“I’m so mad I did that s**t,” the 35-year-old revealed, explaining she initially opted for the surgery in early 2022 after struggling to see results from her workouts.
However, she admitted the recovery process was more taxing than anticipated. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid,” she said. “But who gives a f**k? You got a BBL, you realise you didn’t need the s**t.”
SZA acknowledged there were more pressing matters in her life that required attention. “I need to get my f**king mental health together,” she shared, noting that at the time, a BBL “wasn’t super necessary” with everything else going on.
Despite her reservations, the Snooze hitmaker shared that she’s still enjoying the results. “But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice,” she admitted. “It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”
As for future procedures, SZA hasn’t completely ruled them out, though she’s clearly gained a new perspective on self-improvement.
