James Van Der Beek makes first red carpet appearance after cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek stepped out for premiere event amid battle with cancer

James Van Der Beek seemed to be in high spirits as he attended the premiere of Sidelined: The QB and Me.

The recent red carpet appearance in West Hollywood on Thursday, November 14th, marked the actor’s first red carpet event since he revealed his cancer diagnosis early in November.

The 47-year-old actor rocked a brown two-piece suit, paired with a mustard yellow sweater underneath.

The former Dawson Creek star completed his red carpet look with a pair of stylish suede brown loafers.

James smiled as he posed for photographs solo and with the movie's central actor Noah Beck.

This outing comes after the Varsity Blues actor took to Instagram and shared that he has been diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer.

James shared a montage with lengthy caption, “It is cancer… Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis.

“And I’m one of them. There’s no playbook for how announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People Magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms.”

He continued, “But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”

Just days later, the actor told the outlet in his interview that he has been “privately dealing with” the shocking news and “taking steps to resolve it with the support” of his family.

The dad of six also shared that “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”