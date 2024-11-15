Nicole Kidman addresses viral Oscar moment in a candid interview

Nicole Kidman reflects on viral Oscar clapping moment

Nicole Kidman has recently addressed viral Oscar moment which made her change her clapping style.

In a new interview with for Vanity Fair’s 2025 Hollywood Issue, the Australia actress recalled how she went viral in 2017 at the 89th Academy Awards for clapping like a seal.

Nicole showed her new style to her Lion co-star, Dev Patel, saying, “I know what I do when I clap, and I've been ridiculed for that.”

She then imitated her seal-like applause, prompting Dev to comment, “I've seen that.”

“I now try to clap like this,” admitted the Babygirl star.

Earlier, speaking on Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O, Hugh mentioned, “It was really awkward! I was like, 'Gosh, I want to clap. I don't want to not be clapping.”

“It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!” pointed out A Family Affair actress.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Vanity Fair, Nicole discussed about working with both female and male directors.

The actress mentioned, “I've worked with some of the greatest, and I feel intimacy with most directors that I work with. Ninety-nine percent of the time, it's really the best way to approach anything.”

However, she added, “I'm trying to support all of these women at all different ages, at all different stages in their careers, put my weight behind them and go, "I'm here and I'm at your disposal and I'm ready.”