Running Wild: BTS’ Jin sends fans into frenzy with all-English song

Jin from BTS had fans running wild after the release of his debut solo album, Happy.

On Friday, November 15, the 31-year-old K-pop star dropped the highly anticipated album and unveiled the music video for its lead single, Running Wild.

While fans eagerly awaited Jin's first solo project, the surprise all-English track stirred excitement among the BTS ARMY.

In the music video for Running Wild, Jin is seen enjoying an adventurous day with his furry companion, running along the seaside, watching a movie at the cinema, playing by the swimming pool, and going on a road trip.

The pair even narrowly escape a dramatic explosion falling from the sky, with Jin managing to dodge the blast just in time.

The video unfolds within the context of an ongoing apocalypse, yet Jin and his loyal dog continue to find joy and happiness in the middle of chaos.

The dedicated fan base of the eldest member of BTS went wild over the all-English track, praising it on social media.

“Was not expecting an all-English song, but Jin's silver tone stayed consistent throughout. Congratulations, Seokjin!” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “Checked the English lyrics. Jin is in love—that’s why the album is called Happy. In love with his fans, of course!”

A third fan couldn’t get enough of Jin’s soothing vocals. “Jin's voice is like a warm hug on a cold day. His vocals are so soothing and powerful at the same time,” said one fan.

“Running Wild is a perfect blend of catchy melody and meaningful lyrics. I can't stop listening to it!” another fan exclaimed.

Before dropping the complete album, Jin pre-released I’ll Be There, which features Korean lyrics.