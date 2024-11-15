Lana Del Rey, Lizzo recent social media exchange spark feud rumours

Lana Del Rey and Lizzo appear to be feuding after a heated exchange on social media sparked controversy.

According to the Daily Mail, the drama began with a collage of screenshots shared by an account called Drop Pop on X, which raised the fans' concerns.

In the viral image, Lizzo initiated the interaction by saying to Lana, "I’d like to see you back on the charts."

The 39-year-old singer responded with a sharp remark, "I would love to see you run a treadmill."

As the screenshot of their alleged argument spread across social media, many fans questioned the authenticity of the comments, suspecting they were fabricated since the images were initially posted by a fake account.

Reportedly, the account responsible for the collage named Drop Pop is a parody account, which clearly states in its bio, "Everything posted on the account is satirical and for humorous purposes."

For the unversed, the account is generally Known for its sarcastic content, which attracted fans’ attention with this post due to its realistic and humorous content.

As the post went viral on social media, several fans commented on the post, debunking the rumours of feud between Lana and Lizzo.

One fan wrote, "This is a joke. Lana and Lizzo did not have this exchange. @DropPopNet previously described itself as a parody account in its bio."

"I thought the Lizzo comment was real," another fan penned.

Interestingly, Lana and Lizzo have not yet commented on the viral post.