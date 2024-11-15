Robert Pattinson switches on father mode by acting comeback after long hiatus

Robert Pattinson is converting into a "serious, responsible" guy after welcoming his first child in March with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

The Twilight actor, 38, returned to acting after a long hiatus and is prepared to shoot Batman Part II.

“As he approaches his 40s, Rob is finally transforming into the serious, responsible and reliable guy everybody knew was always in him,” an insider told to Life and Style magazine.

“Rob is in this for the long haul. He’s taking his responsibility as a breadwinner seriously and he’s planning for his family’s future by taking control of his destiny right now.”

“The old persona is gone and when you’re dealing with Rob these days, you feel like you are talking to a fully realized adult who is very focused on giving his family a good life and doing that by making excellent movies,” the source continued of the Tenent actor.

“Rob finally understands he has the talent and the will to pull this off, and in that sense, he’s like a man on a mission.”

Pattinson welcomed a baby girl with her long time fiancée Waterhouse, 32, in March of this year.

The actor engaged in a conversation on X, formerly known as Twitter, about fatherhood.

“It makes you feel very old and very young at the same time,” the Batman star said of being a dad.

“I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes out. Even at three months, I’m like, ‘Oh. yeah, I can kind of see who she is already.’ It’s amazing. It’s great,” the actor added.