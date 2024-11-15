Prince William receives warning as Harry, Meghan set to 'regroup' with royals

Prince William has been urged to be cautious as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to regroup with the royal family.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales recently opened up about his plans for his future reign, revealing that his focus will be more on philanthropist projects.

Soon after his huge statement, King Charles honoured the artists from the UK's film and TV community by holding a reception at Buckingham Palace. He was joined by his wife Queen Camilla.

Moreover, the monarch later marked a solo appearance at the glitzy royal premiere of the Hollywood blockbuster film, Gladiator II.

Now, a royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop raised concerns over the royal family's absence from such events, hinting at the possibility of the former working royals returning to the Firm.

In conversation with The Mirror, "He was up against Gladiatorial men, (squaring up to Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal is no mean feat) but the King looked inescapably alone on the red carpet in Leicester Square last night. There was no retro glamour, no tinsel, no tiaras."

"Even Camilla (still battling a nasty chest infection), was missing. To compensate, I longed for the King to wear an ermine gown, or pop a crown on his head. Instead, he dutifully made his way down the line of stellar names."

While recalling the royal family's grand appearance at the No Time to Die premiere where Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton walked the red carpet in their beautiful designer attires.

Speaking of the royal family's absence, Tessa said, "There is a vacuum at the top and the problem with vacuums is that they invite all sorts of unwanted intruders."

The royal expert lauded William's version of royalty with a small 'r,' however, she warned the royalty to be careful.

She added, "The Royal Family might think they are above such glitzy gimmicks. That would be a mistake. After all, waiting in the wings are ex-royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."