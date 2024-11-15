Taylor Swift credits Travis Kelce for a 'life-changing' gift

Taylor Swift is completely a different person ever since she met with the love of her life, Travis Kelce.



“Taylor has always been a strong woman, but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else,” a Life & Style insider noted.

“She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that,” Swift shared of Kelce’s love.

The singer-songwriter has no worries about “what people are or aren’t seeing” because she’s now focused on being “more relaxed and authentic.”

The Blank Space crooner is gushing over her man who is “super enthusiastic and unapologetic about showing his support and love for her.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed his true feelings for the Lover singer on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, emphasizing how genuine his connection with Swift has been from day one.

Earlier in 2023, the Anti-Hero hitmaker disclosed to Time about her idea of relationship.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Nevertheless, the Gorgeous singer’s love theory has been keenly followed by the couple across the globe, particularly through her Eras Tour and the NFL's past two seasons.

“I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up,” Kelce shared on his podcast after attending Swift’s Indianapolis show.

“I’ll tell you what, man. The American crowds, they did not disappoint. I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with, and I’ll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking. Absolutely rocking.”