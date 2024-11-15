Prince William says sorry amid feud with Harry in first TikTok video message

Prince William says sorry amid feud with Prince Harry, video goes viral

Prince William has left his fans in shock with his unusual move during his latest outing in Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales, who skipped his dad King Charles III's birthday celebration to visit Ulster University in Ireland, appears saying sorry in his surprising first TikTok video.

The future King, who's said to be thinking to end feud with his estranged brother Prince Harry, appeared to prove he's the ultimate modern royal with a social media first on Thursday.

Kate Middleton's husband, in TikTok shared by student Samantha Johnson, appeared saying sorry for his mistake.

It occurred when Johnson asked William to explain on camera why she would be late for her lecture to show her friend.

Harry's elder brother responded as saying: "Leslie, I'm very sorry we're late but they seem to be caught up and they wouldn't believe that you were here so just saying 'Hi'."

Royal fans enjoyed the moments as the royal appeared in good spirits while mingling with the students.

Some viewers reacted: "Interactions with royals are getting more and more unserious and I love that for them,"

Another commented: "Amazing that the future King [is] so down to earth."

Kate Middleton also shared must-see moment from William's outing.

In the video, the heir to the British throne is seen hopping on the back of a motorbike, albeit a stationary one, as he tested the special effects in the Virtual Production Studio at the institution's Belfast City Campus.