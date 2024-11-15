Kanye West lands in trouble after ex-staffer files new lawsuit

Kanye West is facing controversy after a former employee made shocking claims about him, his current wife Bianca Censori, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, the Yeezy founder’s ex-staffer Murphy Aficionado has filed 12 complaints against the rapper including discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation, labour violations, harassment, and failure to pay wages.

On November 14, the lawsuit went viral on social media which raised the concerns of his fans.

Murphy claimed he faced 'unlawful termination' and did not receive payment for his work from the father of four.

The 35-year-old manager has also accused the American rap star of making anti-Semitic comments during his employment.

Murphy shared that once his former boss told him that the Jews got his [ex-wife] Kim Kardashian and his kids.

Moreover, he mentioned that Kanye made discriminatory comments about Murphy's Filipino ancestry and allegedly told him to remove his ‘ugly’ traditional Filipino tattoos, by calling it ‘Batok.’

Reportedly, the I Wonder hitmaker also requested his former staffer to come to his hotel room, where he was allegedly engaged in sexual activity with his now wife, Bianca.

Murphy started working for Kanye in October 2022, and he worked 50 to 70 hours each week. On several occasions, he even slept at the office. Despite his hard work, the rapper terminated him for unjustified reasons.

As per the media reports, before Murphy, two other employees of Kanye named, Lauren Pisciotta and Benjamin Deshon Provo, have also filed cases against the musician over the same charges.

However, the Runaway singer has not commented on the matter yet.