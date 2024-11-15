Jax Taylor reveals new details about origin of Brittany Cartwright divorce

Jax Taylor claims he was the first one to end marriage with Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor spilled the beans on the origins of his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

During a conversation on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast on Thursday, November 14, the Vanderpump Rules alum claimed he was the one who first decided to end things, despite Cartwright being the one who initially filed for divorce.

"The second weekend of rehab, I emailed Brittany and said, 'I’m getting a mediator,'" he explained. "People don’t realise that I’m the one who initiated this. So when I emailed her and got a mediator, I put that in the email, and she responded, 'Oh no, I’m getting a divorce lawyer.' And I was like, 'Okay, whatever.'"

Taylor suggested mediation to save money, noting that neither of them was after each other financially.

However, Cartwright dismissed his suggestion and, just three days later, served him with divorce papers, a move that didn’t surprise him.

"I think she wanted to be the first one to serve me papers publicly," Taylor, 45, said. "I think she wanted to get ahead of it while I was in rehab. She wanted to be the first to publicly say, 'I’m divorcing him,' when, in all honesty, I was the one that initiated it."

Despite the drama, Taylor emphasised that it "didn’t matter to me" who served the papers first. What mattered, he said, was that he knew he didn’t want to stay in the marriage.

The estranged couple, embroiled in a divorce case, tied the knot on June 29, 2019. During their four years of marriage, Cartwright, 35, and Taylor welcomed their two-year-old son, Cruz.