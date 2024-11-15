Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message from 'special' celebration

Buckingham Palace issues delightful life update about King Charles

Buckingham Palace delighted the royal fans by releasing photos from King Charles' special birthday celebrations.

The monarch, who turned 76 on November 14, stepped out to mark his big day with the "supporters" of his meaningful initiative.

The official Instagram page of the royal family released joyful photos from the King's royal engagement, during which he appeared to be high in spirits.

The statement alongside the pictures reads, "It was a wonderful morning celebrating the first year of the Coronation Food Project, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK."

"At the new Coronation Food Hub in Deptford, The King met supporters of the initiative and saw some of the meals that have been prepared using surplus food."

"Thank you for the work that you do - and for gathering to celebrate two special birthdays together!"

It is important to note that it was King Charles' first birthday since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

The monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment.