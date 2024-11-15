Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy ‘still in disbelief’ over tragic death

Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place any day this week

Late One Direction star Liam Payne was in a loving relationship with Kate Cassidy when he died a tragic death after falling from a hotel balcony.

The 25-year-old social media celebrity and Payne, were serious and even had the intentions to marry as she shared in a social media post.

As the Teardrops singer’s funeral nears, scheduled to take this week in his native Wolverhampton, his girlfriend is finding it hard to cope with the loss.

A source informed Entertainment Tonight, "She's still in shock and disbelief. It's been a very difficult time for her. Kate is trying her best to process everything and surround herself with loved ones. She is trying to be involved in plans to honour and remember Liam's life and memory."

Cassidy and the One Direction singer first got linked in 2022 when the pair met at a high-end bar in Charleston, South Carolina, where she was working as a waitress and was Liam's server for the night.

This comes after Cassidy took to Instagram to express her grief over beau’s sudden death on October 16th.

Sharing their rare pictures together, she wrote, "A few weeks ago we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said: 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444."

The heartfelt note continued, "Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way that we planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me wherever I go. Forever yours, Katelyn, 444."