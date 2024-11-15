Jennifer Lopez appears refreshed after Saudi concert amid Ben Affleck split

J.Lo appears refreshed after Saudi performance amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez was spotted returning to Los Angeles after long hours of air trip from Saudi Arabia.

The 55-year-old singer-actress appeared to be wearing no makeup and prioritising her comfort, as she sported a grey sweatsuit and Ugg boots.

The On The Floor hitmaker put on a pair of sunglasses to complete her casual look.

This comes after the Marry Me actress performed at the glamorous Elie Saab event in Riyadh on Wednesday night, November 13th.

The Ain’t Your Mama songstress added some bling to the evening wearing a silver dress, as per a video shared on Instagram.

The mom of two wore her hair down for the occasion as she took over the stage during the annual winter entertainment festival.

J.Lo recently opened up about her tour cancellation this year, in The Graham Norton show, and revealed that at the time, cancelling the tour and spending time with her kids was the priority and it was seemingly the best thing she could’ve done.