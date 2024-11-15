Saoirse Ronan opens up about changing direction after viral moment

Saoirse's new movie 'The Outrun' shows her portraying an unlikeable character years later

Saoirse Ronan shared that she is looking forward to playing more flawed characters after the interview that went viral on social media.

The 30-year-old Irish actress, reflected that she now gives “less of a f--- about things being palatable” and is currently enjoying playing unlikeable characters after her latest role as alcoholic Rona in The Outrun.

In her interview for Elle’s 2024 Women In Hollywood , he said, “ I haven’t played anyone like that anyone like that since Briony Tallis [her character from Atonement]. And I was so ready for it.”

The Ladybird actress added, “I felt confident enough in my ability, but also confident enough in who I was. I didn't feel like I was being held down by a need to only play likable people. “

The actress continued, “Because I got to shape it creatively, I just gave less of a f--- about things being palatable.”

Sharing her inspiration for the character to be Lena Dunham's characters in Girls, she said, “We've gotten into this habit of filtering our personalities so much, reducing them to a line on Instagram or Twitter”

“And to be able to have the opportunity to go, "Look, this person can be fully formed and have sh---y qualities and also redeeming ones, and let's honour all of that"—I'm at the point in my life where I'm like, "That's what I want to see onscreen."'

This comes after Saoirse got an all-male panel speechless with her comment on violence against women, at The Graham Norton Show.