Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie set for 'ugly' courtroom showdown

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s long-standing legal battle over their shared French vineyard, Chateau Miraval, is finally heading to trial.

According to DailyMail.com, a judge recently dismissed Jolie’s attempt to have Pitt’s lawsuit over the estate thrown out, setting the stage for a courtroom showdown in 2025.

An insider close to the case hinted at escalating tensions, saying, “It’s already been ugly, but it’s going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will continue to settle more old personal scores.”

The ex-couple’s fight centres around the vineyard they bought during their relationship, which has grown into a profitable winery, known for its award-winning rosé.

In 2022 — six years after their separation — Pitt filed a $67 million lawsuit after Jolie sold her 50% share of Miraval to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler and his Stoli Group. Pitt contends they had a verbal agreement granting him the first option to buy out her share, but Jolie maintains she was within her rights to sell.

The judge’s ruling acknowledged Pitt’s claims about the verbal agreement, clearing the way for the issue to be resolved at trial.

The vineyard has been a symbolic part of their relationship, as they even wed there in 2014, but it has since become the focal point of their increasingly bitter post-divorce dispute.