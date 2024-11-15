Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love isn't true?

Taylor Swift's ongoing 'Eras Tour' to conclude in Vancouver on December 8, 2024

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might separate their ways as Cornerback Patrick Peterson opened up with a shocking perspective.

While conversing on GOLF's Subpar podcast, Patrick was exposed to a question about the couple's romance.

He was asked, if he believed that the 36-year-old and the pro bowler's relationship is "true love or a flash in the pan."

The footballer became reluctant for a second, but went on saying, "flash in the pan," and stated that he hopes that his prediction fails.

On the contrary, Travis representatives contradicted the ongoing speculations about their breakup, including a fabricated ‘breakup contract’, stating it’s "false and fabricated."

Referring to the love Story vocalist, a close source revealed that, "She feels safer with him than anyone she's ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It's a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise.”

"Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe-he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her."

For the unknown, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumours in September 2023, after the singer attended one of the matches of Travis.

The duo confirmed their relationship in October 2023, after they got snapped holding hands at Saturday Night Live after-party.