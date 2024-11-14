Katie Price gets trolled for being 'so unhygienic'

Katie Price flaunts results of wrinkle reduction treatment in a latest update

Katie Price’s fans wants to puke after the star shared an update on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Katie posted a video in which her Sphynx cat can be seen jumping and eating something placed on the counter, as she makes cheesy tomato pasta.

She also casually talked with her fans, detailing the steps to cook the particular dish.

However, her followers couldn’t resist with slamming the 46-year-old, for being 'so unhygienic'. The admirers also punned that the cat looked like a 'bald chicken'.

A social media handler commented, “Eeeee the cat is in the sink Katie not good hygiene.” Another user wrote, “Cat in the sink is so unhygienic.”

One comment read, “Oh no cat in the kitchen for me yuk yuk, there is a bald chicken in the sink avoiding the oven.”

The fashionista captioned the video, "This is how I make my Cheesy Pasta No-Name Dish" while slaying in a cozy blue tracksuit. She tied her long locks into a high ponytail.

This comes after the Jordan star announced that she has gotten anti-wrinkle injections, to look younger.

"I have had some anti-wrinkles done. Although I've had my face done, you still need little bits of touch ups," the media personality shared.

Katie Price also opened up about undergoing the procedure with her partner JJ.