Meghan Markle hit with fresh challenge in bid to establish lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle faces new setback as struggles continue with her lifestyle brand launch.

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is facing yet another setback, according to Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan.

The latest issue has emerged as the Duchess of Sussex’s venture struggles to gain momentum. Callahan revealed on GBN America that there have been complaints about the brand’s name, with some suggesting it closely resembles another existing product.

"It’s yet another challenge for Meghan as she continues to push her brand forward," Callahan noted.

Additionally, Meghan's highly anticipated cooking show, which is tied to her brand, is not expected to air on Netflix until next spring, adding to the pressure on her efforts.

Meghan Markle is reportedly working on a special project ahead of the holiday season, according to Closer magazine.

The Duchess is curating exclusive gift packages filled with a selection of her favorite items, including plenty of her signature jam, to send to Hollywood’s elite.

While the gesture aims to promote her American Riviera Orchard brand, a source revealed that Meghan also hopes to spread goodwill and remind people of her softer side.

With Christmas approaching, the timing seems strategic, as Meghan looks to rebuild connections and reinforce her relationships with influential figures in the entertainment world.