Prince Harry and Meghan hold back from sharing birthday message for King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again remained silent on King Charles's birthday, with no public message sent to the monarch on his 76th birthday.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refrained from acknowledging the occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their well wishes online earlier today.

On social media platform X, the couple wrote: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"

King Charles marked his special day by continuing his royal duties, opening a Coronation Food Hub in London to celebrate the project's first anniversary.

Meanwhile, Prince William was also busy with engagements in Northern Ireland, focusing on youth homelessness and the creative industries sector.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to publicly acknowledge King Charles's 76th birthday, though it’s possible they may send a message later today.

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refrained from marking the monarch's 75th birthday last year.

Reports suggest that while no public birthday message was shared by the couple in 2023, Prince Harry did make a personal call to his father to mark the occasion.

The Duke’s intention to reach out to King Charles on his birthday was made public at the time.