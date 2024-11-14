Sydney Sweeney reveals early fame-game experience in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney, who recently pulled bag the curtain on women's empowerment in Hollywood, recently revealed untold story about early days of her career in the industry.

The 26-year-old star admitted that she has faced so many challenges during the start of her acting career, as she felt like hiding her inner self just to fit in the shoe.

During her interview with Vanity Fair, she was asked to give a genuine advise to her younger self, she shaded: "I actually think about this often. I go back and forth.”

The Euphoria star does not seem very fond of the acting world as she shed light on a few things which should not be happening.

While recalling the painful moment when the actress tried to hide her real personality, she added, "One way is, 'Sydney, don’t give them any part of you, only talk work.' Then there’s another part of me where I wish that I could have started off."

"I just tried to hide who I was for so long because I wanted a little bit of myself for myself," she further explained.

Sydney, who also reflected on journeys of actors in Hollywood, tried really hard to show her amazing skills without letting her real persona to interfere her acting career.