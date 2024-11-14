Brianna LaPaglia claims Zach Bryan’s silence 'speaks volumes' after allegations

Brianna LaPaglia claimed that Zach Bryan emotionally abused her during the time they were together.

Brianna LaPaglia, an internet personality, has once again spoken out against her ex boyfriend, Zach Bryan.

On Wednesday, November 13th, she blasted the country singer on her podcast BFFs, calling him out over his lack of response regarding the controversial situation.

"I think he’s not responding because if he chooses to respond, he would have to deny it and then I will post all the videos and the recordings," she shared.

Later in the podcast, LaPaglia expressed her frustration, calling the 28-year-old singer 'miserable' and saying, "He is never going to be happy in his life ever," before sarcastically wishing him luck.

In previous episodes, she had accused the Revival singer of emotional abuse and continued to bash him for allegedly trying to pay her off with $12 million to not speak out on the matter.

As of now, Bryan has only 'spoken out' in his cryptic posts on Instagram stories.

The American singer shared a quote from the novel On the Road by Jack Kerouac which read, "I didn’t know what to say."

"I felt like crying, Goddammit everybody in the world wants an explanation for your acts and for your very being."

Besides this, the singer has continued to share and promote his music on social media.