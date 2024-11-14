Princess Kate cherishes intimate moments with Prince William in new update

The Princess of Wales recently attended the Festival of Remembrance and the Cenotaph Service

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently updated their social media profiles, shifting back to personal images after briefly switching to Remembrance-themed visuals.

This change, made on November 12, marks a return to more intimate moments shared by the royal couple, following a period of solemn reflection.

The updated profiles on their official X and Instagram accounts now feature footage from Kate’s video message, where she spoke candidly about her journey through chemotherapy.

The couple’s profile had previously featured images from the 2023 Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, a moment that aligned with the royal family’s tradition of honoring Remembrance Sunday.

The couple’s decision to embrace a more personal update showcases a step back into their private lives, following the touching message shared earlier in September.

This update also features a candid photo of Kate and William, sitting together on a blanket in Norfolk, captured by photographer Will Warr. Additionally, their cover photo now highlights a family portrait with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



Princess Kate’s recent attendance at the Festival of Remembrance, accompanied by Prince William and other senior royals, reflected the family’s participation in the nation’s collective tribute to military sacrifices. While Queen Camilla was absent due to a chest infection, she returned to her royal duties by November 12.

Similarly, King Charles and Queen Camilla updated their social media presence, now showcasing a new image from their Coronation anniversary photoshoot in April. This image replaces their earlier Remembrance-focused posts and continues the royal tradition of honoring significant national events with updated imagery.