Lucas Bravo's shocking statement about 'Emily in Paris' upset cast members

Popular actor Lucas Bravo aka chef Gabriel, recently made a few statements about the globally acclaimed show, Emily in Paris, which has made the cast members unhappy.
Reportedly, the star cast of the famous series is quite upset to the remarks quoted by Lucas.
As per US Weekly, “Everyone is so upset about the remarks he made.”
Ahead of the shoot of the fifth season, there has been a lot of stress on the sets over the return of the Ticket to Paradise star.
The cast and crew, allegedly says, that the “show will go on with or without Lucas. The show is ‘Emily in Paris’ - not ‘Gabriel in Paris.’”
For the unversed, the French actor expressed his frustration towards his role in a recent interview with IndieWire.
“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take.”
“To see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him”, he added in a statement.
Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins, Ashely Park, Camille Razat, and Lucien Laviscount.
King Charles III receives heartfelt tributes from his loved ones as he turns 76
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ to be parents together
Prince William, Kate Middleton issue special message for King Charles 76th birthday with never-before-seen photo
Eva Longoria reveals she and her family finally move out of the ‘dystopian’ country
King Charles' marks first official birthday since cancer diagnosis
John Krasinski selected after TWO popular stars turned down ‘Sexist Man Alive 2024’ title