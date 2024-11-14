‘Gladiator II’ star Paul Mescal shares sweet moment with family at premiere

Paul Mescal's new movie comes out on November 22nd

Paul Mescal appeared beyond happy as his family joined him at the premiere of his Gladiator sequel premiere.

The 28-year-old actor arrived at the red carpet on Wednesday, November 13th, where a crowd of fans awaited his presence.

The BAFTA-winning actor was joined by his siblings Donnacha and Nell Mescal at the event where they posed together.

After the star-studded screening of the hit movie’s sequel, the Irish actor’s youngest sister Nell 21, took to Instagram and shared a sweet snap of the family together.

Nell donned a shiny glamorous dress with an elegant pair of stilettos.

In one of the pictures, the family stood together smiling proudly against the stairs at the red carpet.

The upcoming movie Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal alongside Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn.

Gladiator II is set to hit the theatres on November 22nd.

This comes after the Normal People actor gushed about filming the sequel of the 2000 hit, “Working on this film was one of the standout moments of my life to date,” Paul was heard saying in the recorded clip.

“Getting to go to work every day with Sir Ridley Scott behind the camera is a good day to work in any context,” he added.