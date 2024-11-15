 
Thursday November 14, 2024
Zendaya joins Glen Powell for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue

Zendaya stunned as she posed alluringly for Vanity Fair

By Web Desk
November 15, 2024
Zendaya shared that she was glad to have lost a previous role, as it led her to become part of Euphoria.
Zendaya shared that she was glad to have lost a previous role, as it led her to become part of 'Euphoria.'

Zendaya continues to rise as a leading sensation in Hollywood, gracing Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood edition alongside other celebrities.

The Emmy winner looked radiant, showing off her toned figure in a baby pink co-ord set by Alaïa. 

Posing beside her was Challengers star Glen Powell, who showcased his muscular physique in a sheer brown mesh shirt, styled with bold golden sunglasses and a smoldering gaze.

Vanity Fair's 2025 issue also featured other big names like Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney, and Ncuti Gatwa, all flaunting their extravagant designer outfits. 

Nicole stunned in a strapless black velvet Schiaparelli corset, displaying her timeless beauty and figure. 

Ncuti looked dapper in a silky green shirt paired with matching green trousers and a Tiffany & Co. ring, while Sydney opted for a casual look with a tank top, jeans, and knee-high boots.

Each star was interviewed by the magazine, but Zendaya earned the spotlight with her dynamic filmography, especially after receiving critical acclaim for her roles in Dune, Spider-Man, and Euphoria. 

The 28-year-old shared that there were moments when her career didn’t unfold exactly as she had hoped.

“I remember many years ago, a project I was working on fell through,” the Golden Globes award winner shared.

“And then I got this script for Euphoria and I was like, 'Thank God that movie fell apart!'" 