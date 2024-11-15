Zendaya joins Glen Powell for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue

Zendaya shared that she was glad to have lost a previous role, as it led her to become part of 'Euphoria.'

Zendaya continues to rise as a leading sensation in Hollywood, gracing Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood edition alongside other celebrities.

The Emmy winner looked radiant, showing off her toned figure in a baby pink co-ord set by Alaïa.

Posing beside her was Challengers star Glen Powell, who showcased his muscular physique in a sheer brown mesh shirt, styled with bold golden sunglasses and a smoldering gaze.

Vanity Fair's 2025 issue also featured other big names like Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney, and Ncuti Gatwa, all flaunting their extravagant designer outfits.

Nicole stunned in a strapless black velvet Schiaparelli corset, displaying her timeless beauty and figure.

Ncuti looked dapper in a silky green shirt paired with matching green trousers and a Tiffany & Co. ring, while Sydney opted for a casual look with a tank top, jeans, and knee-high boots.

Each star was interviewed by the magazine, but Zendaya earned the spotlight with her dynamic filmography, especially after receiving critical acclaim for her roles in Dune, Spider-Man, and Euphoria.

The 28-year-old shared that there were moments when her career didn’t unfold exactly as she had hoped.

“I remember many years ago, a project I was working on fell through,” the Golden Globes award winner shared.

“And then I got this script for Euphoria and I was like, 'Thank God that movie fell apart!'"