Paul Mescal happy to see Andrew Scott at 'Gladiator II' world premiere

Paul Mescal's reunion with Andrew Scott at Gladiator II world premiere in London

Paul Mescal is happy to reunite with his Andrew Scott at the Gladiator II world premiere in Leicester Square, London on November 13.

In the clip shared via media outlet, the All of Us Strangers actor and Paul were not able to contain their happiness as they hugged each other and pose for photos on the movie’s star-studded red carpet.

The Irish actors were looking handsome as Andrew could be seen donning a blue and black cardigan which he paired with black trousers and coordinated slip on shoes.

Paul, on the other hand, wore a black suit which he paired with an open collar white shirt.

Earlier, Andrew praised Paul for helping him through a tough time after his mother’s death.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Andrew said, “I adore Paul, he's so, so … continues to be… Obviously it's been a tough time recently and he just continues to be a wonderful friend. It's everything.”

“The more I work in the industry, I realise, you make some stuff that people love and you make some stuff that people don't like, and all really that you are left with is the relationships that you make,” stated the Fleabag actor.

Andrew added, “I love him dearly,”