King Charles issues message after solo appearance at ‘Gladiator II’ premiere

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he stepped out on the red carpet for Gladiator II world premiere in London on Wednesday.

The monarch, who is a patron of The Film and TV Charity, attended the 72nd Royal Film Performance screening, which was attended by A-lister cast and crew of the blockbuster film.

Wearing a black suit at the event held at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, the King met with the star cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

The director of both the original Gladiator film starring Russell Crowe and its new sequel, Sir Ridley Scott, was also in attendance.



Buckingham Palace released a video of highlights in which a beaming Charles was driven onto the red carpet.

“What a night!” the message accompanied by the video read. “This evening, The King attended the 72nd Royal Film Performance screening of Gladiator II, in aid of The Film and TV Charity of which he is Patron.”



Queen Camilla was notably absent from the event despite her return to the royal duties a day before. Ahead of the starry evening, Palace had confirmed that Camilla was still recovering from her “seasonal chest infection”.

While Camilla had attended the Booker Prize Award at Clarence House, Palace sources said that the Queen’s engagements would have “some small adjustments” including a shortening of engagements to “protect and prioritize her continued recovery”.

The palace also emphasised there is no cause for concern around Camilla’s wider health.