Nicole Kidman’s subtle dig at THIS legendary director for masculine movies

Nicole Kidman reveals she wants to work with THIS movie-maker

Nicole Kidman has recently taken a subtle dig at one of the iconic directors in Hollywood for his male-centered movies.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Stoker actress responded to a question about any notable movie-maker she wanted to work with at this point of her career.

To which, Nicole, not mincing words, replied, “I’ve always said I want to work with Martin Scorsese, if he does a film with women.”

The Killers of the Flower Moon director had previously been slammed in the past for the lack of female characters in his movies.

However, Martin opened up about making male-heavy filmography in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in 1991.

“The movies I’m dealing with have often been about men’s worlds, where the women seem to be adjuncts,” remarked the director.

Martin told the outlet, “I think the women in ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Raging Bull’ are very strong. But they’re not in the ring.”

“In general, I have to be true to the society in which a story operates. I don’t think it’s right to overbalance it just for the sake of trying to be politically correct,” stated the movie-maker.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicole also expressed her wish to work with other directors like Kathryn Bigelow, Spike Jonze, PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson] as well as Michael Haneke.

“There's a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there's so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people,” she added.