Prince Andrew is 'barely leaving home' amid financial struggles

King Charles recently axed the Duke of York's £1million-a-year allowance

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly deeply concerned about their father, Prince Andrew, as his mental and emotional well-being continues to decline.

Sources close to the family have revealed that the Duke of York’s anxiety is escalating, leaving his daughters increasingly worried. The financial struggles following the removal of his annual allowance have only added to his distress, causing him to become more reclusive.

The Duke, now 64, has been facing an extremely difficult period following King Charles's decision to cut his £1 million allowance and cease funding his security detail.

According to royal expert Robert Hardman, these recent financial blows have left Andrew feeling “lost” and unable to cope with the direction his life has taken. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have always been supportive of their father, are said to be struggling with the mounting pressure of the situation.

With Andrew's future uncertain, their biggest concern is his potential eviction from Royal Lodge, his current residence. Sources suggest that Royal Lodge is crucial for Andrew’s mental health, serving as a sanctuary where he can retreat from public life and focus on his well-being.

The source noted that the Duke is “barely leaving the house” and is increasingly “disoriented about where his life has gone.”

The royal family’s ongoing turmoil surrounding Andrew's title loss and the allegations made against him only adds to the pressure.

Despite the controversies, including a highly publicised interview in 2019 and a settled sexual assault case, Prince Andrew maintains his innocence. However, the family’s situation continues to evolve, and concerns about his future within the royal circle remain high.