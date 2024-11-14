Zendaya fires back at rumours she's holding up 'Euphoria' season 3

The actress assured fans that Season 3 is still on track to begin filming in January 2025

Zendaya is setting the record straight after claims surfaced suggesting she was behind the long delays for Euphoria’s highly anticipated third season.

In a November 13th interview with Vanity Fair, the 28-year-old actress laughed off the rumours clarifying that her schedule wasn’t the issue. “I will say, I have been off for a couple of years, so not delayed because of my [schedule]…I’ve been open, just waiting,” she stated.

Despite her recent high-profile films, Dune: Part Two and Challengers, Zendaya noted both projects wrapped in 2022, leaving her off set for nearly two years.

“I haven’t been on a set in, like, two years almost,” she admitted, even confessing that she’s feeling “rusty” and occasionally questions her abilities after the long break.

Zendaya assured fans that Euphoria remains on track to start filming in January 2025. Though she hasn’t seen the script yet, she expressed her excitement about continuing Rue’s story, promising to “do justice by the people who love and care about” her character.

The comments come months after a Hollywood Reporter source alleged that show creator Sam Levinson “resented” Zendaya, blaming her supposed “burgeoning film career” for production holdups. Since Euphoria’s last episode aired in 2022, HBO has postponed the show multiple times but reportedly plans to wrap with a powerful third season that will include a time jump.