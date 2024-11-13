Sydney Sweeney calls out Hollywood for being 'fake'

Sydney Sweeney, American actress who rose to fame with her iconic character in drama series Euphoria, gave a peek behind curtains and revealed a harsh reality of Hollywood.

The 27-year-old actress shared her frustration with how the industry represents women empowerment is completely 'fake' as she criticised the women who are carrying double standards.

The Lotus star, who got famous instantly because of her acting skills, answered a few questions about whether women are truly being empowered or it's just false image.

"It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down," Sweeney explained to Vanity Fair.

She went on saying, "especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard."

She further claimed that Hollywood does not give as much benefits to women as they give to men in the industry. She said that women have to earn the respect and better roles.

"This entire industry, all people say is 'Women empowering other women. None of its happening," the actress added.

However, Sydney's remark went straight under the spotlight as people started gossiping, with many women agreed to the comment and some denied.