Selena Gomez promises more Alex Russo in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunited in the pilot premiered in October 2024

Selena Gomez isn’t done being Alex Russo just yet.

The actress and singer, 32, confirmed that her iconic character is set to make a comeback soon after appearing in the pilot episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 12, in a post celebrating the show’s record viewership on Disney+.

“You all made this possible,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the viewership report, adding, “don’t worry, Alex is coming back sooner than you think.”

At the show’s premiere in October, Gomez expressed her gratitude for revisiting the role that launched her career. “It’s the best feeling in the whole world to bring this back for you and for people who have never seen it before,” she said. “... I was so genuinely happy to just bring the nostalgia back.”

Reflecting on her journey, the Emilia Perez star added, “This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I’ll never forget that this is where I started.”

The new series centers on Alex’s brother Justin Russo (David Henrie), who’s traded magic for a “normal, mortal life,” until his sister Alex shows up with young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) in tow, hoping Justin will mentor her.

The premiere episode sets the stage for Justin to return to his magical roots, balancing mentorship with his everyday life — all while protecting the Wizard World’s future.