Lupita Nyong’o to add more star power to Christopher Nolan’s mystery movie

Lupita Nyong’o is the latest actor to join the star-studded ensemble of Christopher Nolan’s next highly anticipated film.
Following the casting announcements of Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, Variety confirmed on Tuesday, November 12, that Nyong’o has been booked as the latest addition to the untitled project.
Details about the film, which remains shrouded in secrecy, are still under wraps. However, the movie is set to hit theatres on July 15, 2026, with production expected to begin in early 2025.
The plot and genre have yet to be disclosed, leaving fans speculating about the direction of Nolan’s latest venture.
While Nyong’o, 41, has yet to work with Nolan, she recently collaborated with Universal on the unexpected box office hit The Wild Robot, an animated adventure in which she voices the lead character.
The Oscar-winning actress’s career spans many roles, including her acclaimed performance in 12 Years a Slave, her iconic role in Marvel’s Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
She was also featured in Jordan Peele’s Us and the post-apocalyptic sci-fi prequel A Quiet Place: Day One.
In addition to her film career, Nyong’o earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the 2009 Broadway play Eclipsed, written by her Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira.
