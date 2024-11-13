J-Hope 'really excited' for BTS bandmate Jin’s debut solo album 'Happy'

J Hope is looking forward to listen to BTS bandmate Jin's debut solo album 'Happy'

J Hope is as excited about BTS bandmate Jin’s debut solo album releases as BTS ARMY and K-pop idol himself.

In a recent Weverse Live on Tuesday, November 12, J Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, updated his whereabouts to the curious fans while teasing new projects in the pipeline and briefly addressing the upcoming release of Jin’s first-ever solo album, Happy.

"Jin Hyung’s album is releasing soon. It’s soon, right?" he confirmed, adding that he is looking forward to it. "And he worked so hard on it."

"I’m really excited to check it out. I hope he’ll do his best," the 30-year-old South Korean singer and rapper extended well wishes to the eldest member of BTS prior to the latter’s debut album, set to release on November 15.

In addition, J Hope acknowledged that it had been a while since his last live session and assured fans he’d make up for it with some "good news" soon.

"I’m doing well! I can’t tell you exactly what I’m preparing for, but I’m working on a lot of things for you guys," he shared, adding that he was currently in Los Angeles.

"Hopefully, I’ll prepare hard and also be able to give you guys good news soon," he teased the fans.

It’s been nearly a month since J Hope was discharged from his mandatory military service on October 17. Since then, the K-pop idol has kept a low profile, jetting off to L.A. to rejuvenate in solitude.