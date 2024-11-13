Adele makes shocking confession about her 'drinking' habit

Adele decided to take a big break after 'Las Vegas Residency'

American singer, Adele, while conversing with the audience during one of her Las Vegas shows, revealed a few insights about her drinking habit.

Hello singer admitted that she can drink 25 bottles of wine in a single night and remain sober thereafter.

However, the Academy Award winner opened up telling the audience that she doesn’t like to drink much, but as she will be retiring soon and fear that she might turn into an excessive 'day drinker'.

In a statement, the Rolling in the Deep singer said: “I don’t drink as much as I’d like to, but in two weeks I’m retiring, I’m going to become a day drinker.

She continued: “The thing is, I can’t really handle liquor in general.”

“I can drink 25 bottles of white wine in one night and I’ll be fine. I will have a normal conversation with you.”

“Three liquor drinks, and I am 25 sheets to the wind. I am heading to another planet”, added the 36-year-old artist.

For the unversed, Adele has decided to take a step back from the limelight after her Las Vegas residency. Therefore, the songwriter believes she will have to be more careful now with what she keeps herself busy with later on.